Russian court arrests U.S. citizen for 10 days for petty hooliganism - RIA
Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 14:55 IST
A Russian court has remanded a U.S. citizen in custody for 10 days for disorderly conduct, the state-run RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.
A TV report said the man, while drunk, had climbed into a children's library through a window and fallen asleep there.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odd News Roundup: Belgian acquitted of drunk driving because his body creates alcohol
Odd News Roundup: Belgian acquitted of drunk driving because his body creates alcohol
Odd News Roundup: Belgian acquitted of drunk driving because his body creates alcohol
IAS Officer Arrested in Connection with Liquor Scam Remanded to ED Custody
Odd News Roundup: Belgian acquitted of drunk driving because his body creates alcohol