Armenia says peace treaty with Azerbaijan may be signed before November, RIA says

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday that a peace treaty with Azerbaijan may be signed before November, Russian state news agency RIA said.

Armenia suffered a major defeat last September when Azerbaijani forces retook the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, where ethnic Armenians had enjoyed de facto independence for decades.

