Starlink Back Online After Major Outage
Elon Musk’s Starlink, a satellite unit of SpaceX, has resumed services after an outage affected over 41,000 users. The network issue, which lasted about an hour, has been fully resolved. Starlink dominates the satellite internet market with around 60% of the 7,500 satellites orbiting Earth.
Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2024 08:15 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 08:15 IST
Elon Musk's Starlink, the satellite unit of SpaceX, is back up after an outage that affected thousands of users, the company said on Tuesday.
"The network issue has been fully resolved," Starlink said in a post on X. Starlink's services were down for about an hour earlier today, affecting 41,393 users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
SpaceX's Starlink, which owns around 60% of the roughly 7,500 satellites orbiting Earth, is dominant in the satellite internet sphere.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Starlink
- Elon Musk
- SpaceX
- satellite
- Internet
- outage
- network
- SpaceX Starlink
- Downdetector
- satellites
Advertisement
ALSO READ
du Telecom Selects STL as Strategic Fibre Partner to Enhance Network Infrastructure
Secured Haryana: Comprehensive CCTV Network Bolsters Police Stations and Posts
Ivory Coast loses 22% of power production due to outages, industry group says
Tripura's Railway Network Electrification Near Completion, Anticipated by August
Yemeni security forces deploy in Aden as anger simmers over lengthy power outages