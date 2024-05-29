Left Menu

Starlink Back Online After Major Outage

Elon Musk’s Starlink, a satellite unit of SpaceX, has resumed services after an outage affected over 41,000 users. The network issue, which lasted about an hour, has been fully resolved. Starlink dominates the satellite internet market with around 60% of the 7,500 satellites orbiting Earth.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2024 08:15 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 08:15 IST
Starlink Back Online After Major Outage
Elon Musk

Elon Musk's Starlink, the satellite unit of SpaceX, is back up after an outage that affected thousands of users, the company said on Tuesday.

"The network issue has been fully resolved," Starlink said in a post on X. Starlink's services were down for about an hour earlier today, affecting 41,393 users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

SpaceX's Starlink, which owns around 60% of the roughly 7,500 satellites orbiting Earth, is dominant in the satellite internet sphere.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
2
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Bringing Lab to Your Pocket: Smartphone-Based Method for Measuring Phenolic Compounds in Vegetable Oils

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024