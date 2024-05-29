Left Menu

Putin Appoints Former Bodyguard Alexei Dyumin as State Council Secretary

President Vladimir Putin has appointed Alexei Dyumin, his aide and former bodyguard, as the new secretary of the State Council, an advisory body to the Russian head of state. Dyumin, who was re-elected earlier this year, specializes in the defense industry.

29-05-2024
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin had appointed Alexei Dyumin, an aide and former bodyguard, as secretary of the State Council, an advisory body to the Russian head of state.

After being re-elected for another six-year term earlier this year, Putin made Dyumin an aide specialising in the defence industry.

