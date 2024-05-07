Left Menu

Delhi Court to Announce Decision on Framing Charges Against Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh on May 10

Delhi court postponed to May 10 order on framing charges against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in sexual harassment case. Judge dismissed Singh's request for further submissions and investigation, citing an incorrect incident date. Singh's counsel claimed he was out of India on the alleged molestation date and CDR records were missing. Police filed charges under various IPC sections against Singh and suspended WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 17:06 IST
Delhi Court to Announce Decision on Framing Charges Against Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh on May 10
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on May 10 its order on whether to frame charges against former Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case lodged by six female wrestlers against him.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot, who was scheduled to pass an order on Tuesday, adjourned the matter, saying certain corrections were required in the order.

The judge had earlier dismissed an application filed by Singh, seeking time for making further submissions on the charges and for further investigation.

Singh had claimed that he was not in India on the date of one of the incidents, where a complainant has alleged that she was harassed at the WFI office.

Singh's counsel had claimed that the Delhi Police had relied upon the call detail records (CDR) of the coach who had accompanied the complainant and stated that they had gone to the WFI on September 7, 2022, where she was allegedly molested.

However, the CDR has not been placed on record by the police, the counsel had claimed.

The counsel had further claimed that Singh was not in the country on the date when the offence is alleged.

The city police had filed a charge sheet in the case against Singh, a six-time MP, on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

The police had also charged Vinod Tomar, the suspended assistant secretary of the WFI, in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end of year; China should boost number of ICU beds, state agencies say and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end o...

 Global
3
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024