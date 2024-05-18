Verbal Clash: BJP MP and AAP MLA Face Off Over Alleged Threat

A sitting BJP MP and AAP MLA, both contestants of the Lok Sabha elections from the Bharuch constituency in Gujarat earlier this month, entered into a verbal spat publicly after the former accused the latter of threatening a government officer, police said on Saturday.

BJP's Bharuch MP Mansukh Vasava and AAP's Dediapada MLA Chaitar Vasava were seen engaged in a heated exchange of words on Friday at Dediapada in Narmada district of the state. A purported video of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

The two leaders were surrounded by a large number of supporters, who also got into a verbal spat. Finally, the police intervened and brought the situation under control. The supporters of the two leaders later lodged complaints against each other, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Lokesh Yadav said.

He said that an investigation was underway on the basis of the complaints.

It all began after the BJP MP posted on X on Friday evening, in which he accused the AAP MLA of threatening Dediapada Taluka Development Officer (TDO), and said that he was immediately reaching the TDO office.

''Taluka Development Officer was threatened by MLA Chaitar Vasava at the Taluka Panchayat office in Dediapada. In the closed office, staff were thrown out and misbehaved by outsiders creating an atmosphere of fear among the office workers,'' he said in his post on X Friday.

''On learning about the matter, I am immediately reaching Dediapada, and members of the second taluka panchayat should also reach the office. Government employees need not panic as the government is with you,'' he posted. But when Mansukh Vasava reached the TDO office with his supporters, he met with AAP's Chaitar Vasava and his supporters. Both of them entered into an argument over the issue.

''(If I have threatened the TDO), file a complaint with evidence. I came here with my file...Don't try to spoil the atmosphere of Dediapada,'' Chaitar Vasava was heard in the video telling the senior leader.

The BJP parliamentarian said, ''This is my Lok Sabha area, and I came here after learning that you threatened the officer...It is my duty to come here because he is the officer of my government.'' Talking to media persons later about the incident, Mansukh Vasava said, ''I was there with 10-15 supporters, and he (Chaitar Vasava) came with hundreds of supporters. Who wants to enter into a quarrel, spoil the atmosphere?'' On the other hand, Chaitar Vasava said, ''Mansukhbhai invited all through his post on X, and naturally my supporters and I reached there. I made an appeal for peace and asked them to return home...If anything happens tomorrow, then the entire responsibility will lie with Mansukhbhai.'' Notably, the AAP MLA was arrested in connection with threatening forest department officials and was later released on bail. The Gujarat High Court later relaxed his bail condition allowing him to enter the limits of Narmada and Bharuch districts to campaign for the Lok Sabha election.

Elections for 25 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat were held on May 7 and the results will be declared on June 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)