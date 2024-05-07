30 Homes Destroyed in Fire in Himachal's Una, Miraculously No Casualties

Around 30 huts were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the Lal Singh area here on Tuesday morning, officials said. However, no casualties were reported in the incident, officials of the State Emergency Operations Center said.

According to a spokesman, a fire broke out in the huts around 11 am in Ward 10 of the Lal Singh area. Three fire brigade vehicles were put into action to contain the blaze.

However, there was a delay in the vehicles reaching the spot as they had to cross a ravine to reach the affected area, they said. The loss in this accident is said to be in lakhs. However, the administration is assessing the damage caused by the fire, they said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway, officials said.

