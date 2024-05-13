Assam: Anti-corruption agency recovers about Rs 80 lakhs from executive engineer's residence
The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, recovered and seized approx 80 lakhs in cash on Monday during a search operation at an executive engineer's residence after he was trapped red-handed in a bribe case earlier in the day. During the search of Jayanta Goswami's house at Hengrabari, Guwahati, a joint team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption and Assam Police recovered Rs 79,87,500 in cash, according to an official statement.
The search operation was carried out after the Executive Engineer (PHE), Jayanta Goswami, was trapped red-handed by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, after he accepted Rs 20,000 as a bribe from the complainant at Hengrabari, Guwahati for payment of bills. Jayanta Goswami has been working as an Executive Engineer (PHE), O/O Superintending Engineer (PHE) at North Lakhimpur Circle in Assam.
Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)
