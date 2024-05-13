Left Menu

Assam: Anti-corruption agency recovers about Rs 80 lakhs from executive engineer's residence

During the search of Jayanta Goswami's house at Hengrabari, Guwahati, a joint team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption and Assam Police recovered Rs 79,87,500 in cash, according to an official statement.

ANI | Updated: 13-05-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 22:05 IST
Assam: Anti-corruption agency recovers about Rs 80 lakhs from executive engineer's residence
Anti-corruption agency recovered approximately Rs 80 lakhs in cash from executive engineer's residence. (Photo/ Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, recovered and seized approx 80 lakhs in cash on Monday during a search operation at an executive engineer's residence after he was trapped red-handed in a bribe case earlier in the day. During the search of Jayanta Goswami's house at Hengrabari, Guwahati, a joint team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption and Assam Police recovered Rs 79,87,500 in cash, according to an official statement.

The search operation was carried out after the Executive Engineer (PHE), Jayanta Goswami, was trapped red-handed by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, after he accepted Rs 20,000 as a bribe from the complainant at Hengrabari, Guwahati for payment of bills. Jayanta Goswami has been working as an Executive Engineer (PHE), O/O Superintending Engineer (PHE) at North Lakhimpur Circle in Assam.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024