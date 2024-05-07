Left Menu

Jordan says Israel settlers attack aid convoy on its way to Erez crossing

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sufyan Qudah said the convoy which goes through the Israeli-occupied West Bank from Jordan later managed to continue on its journey and reach its destination in war-devastated Gaza. "Jordan holds Israel responsible for the attack by extremist settlers ...

Updated: 07-05-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 23:12 IST
Jordan said on Tuesday Israeli settlers attacked a humanitarian aid convoy on its way to Erez crossing in northern Gaza and "tampered with its contents" in the second such incident in less than a week. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sufyan Qudah said the convoy which goes through the Israeli-occupied West Bank from Jordan later managed to continue on its journey and reach its destination in war-devastated Gaza.

"Jordan holds Israel responsible for the attack by extremist settlers ... it constitutes a breach of its legal obligations as an occupying power," Qudah told Reuters.

