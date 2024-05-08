U.S. has been told Kerem Shalom crossing will open on Wednesday, White House says
The U.S. has been told that the Karem Shalom crossing into Gaza will re-open on Wednesday, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.
U.N. and other international aid agencies said the closing of the two crossings into southern Gaza - Rafah and Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom - had virtually cut the enclave off from outside aid and very few stores were available inside. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
