President Ramaphosa recommits to address community challenges at N Cape Imbizo

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated the South African government's commitment to effectively deliver services and address the challenges facing its citizens. Speaking at the District Development Model (DDM) Presidential Imbizo in Kuruman, Northern Cape, President Ramaphosa emphasized the administration's dedication to improving sectors crucial for economic and social development.

The DDM Presidential Imbizo serves as a critical platform for community members to voice their concerns directly to the highest levels of government. During the event, key issues such as access to water, education, vocational training, housing, and crime were raised by residents as significant obstacles.

Addressing these concerns, President Ramaphosa highlighted specific industries, including mining and renewable energy, which the government plans to focus on to drive progress. Additionally, he mentioned initiatives to expand vocational training and public employment programs aimed at creating more job opportunities.

“We don’t want you, our people, to lose hope. Government is working in a very focused manner to address the issue of education and health. We are also focusing on spreading the skills base," President Ramaphosa said, ensuring that measures are in place to build hope and confidence among the citizens.

With the Northern Cape imbizo expected to be the last for the sixth administration, President Ramaphosa took the opportunity to reflect on the successes and challenges of the past izimbizo, noting the enthusiastic participation of the community and the richness of the dialogue. The President assured that his administration would continue to prioritize listening to and addressing the needs voiced by the communities.

The imbizo has proven to be a fundamental exercise in democratic governance, allowing for direct engagement between the government and its citizens and fostering a cooperative approach to tackling national issues. As the sixth administration comes to a close, the focus remains on maintaining momentum in addressing these critical challenges and enhancing the lives of all South Africans.