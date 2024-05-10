NGT Directs CPCB to Enforce Action Against Southwest Delhi Banquet Hall for Environmental Violations

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to take action against a banquet hall in southwest Delhi, which was found to have violated several environmental norms.

The NGT also sought an action taken report within three months and asked the board to follow the "principle of natural justice".

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted a report by the CPCB, according to which there were several violations by a banquet hall in Pushpanjali Farms on Link Road in Dwarka here.

The bench also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel noted the CPCB's recommendations, such as proper operation of the property's effluent treatment plant (ETP), following central groundwater authority's (CGWs) guidelines, compliance with noise pollution rules while operation diesel generator (DG) sets, ensuring proper parking and renewal of fire safety certificate.

The tribunal also noted the report of an earlier formed panel about the violations, including water pollution, noise pollution, fire safety and air pollution.

''The district magistrate, southwest, present in person, has submitted that he will duly consider the issue of cancelling the permission granted to the project proponent because of the violations which have come on record,'' it said in an order dated April 6. The tribunal observed that the CPCB also had to take action under the 'principle of natural justice.' ''Hence, we dispose of the original application (OA) directing the Member Secretary, CPCB to take appropriate action in accordance with the law against the violators by duly following the principles of natural justice and submit the action taken report within three months,'' it said.

The NGT was hearing a petition against pollution caused by social events and gatherings in the green areas of the two southwest Delhi villages of Bijwasan and Bhartal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)