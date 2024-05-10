SASSA Office in Mpumalanga reopens

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has officially reopened its Mkhondo office in Mpumalanga, formerly known as Piet Retief, following an unusual closure caused by unauthorized rituals performed on-site by two senior officials and three unidentified men, believed to be traditional healers. The incident, which took place on April 17, 2024, was captured on security cameras.

The office closure was prompted when staff discovered residues of needles and other substances consistent with traditional medicine, known locally as muthi, prompting a review of the CCTV footage by the senior manager. In response, Mpumalanga MEC for Social Development Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, along with SASSA executives, organized a debriefing for the office staff on Sunday.

To cleanse the premises, local pastors were invited to lead a mass prayer session at the office. This spiritual intervention was accompanied by a thorough deep cleaning and fumigation of the facility. SASSA confirmed that these actions allowed the office to safely reopen to the public on Monday, with announcements made via social media channels and to stakeholders.

Services at the Mkhondo office have resumed normally, and the agency has assured that staff will continue to have access to counselling services through a wellness program to help them recover from the incident. “Officials have agreed to utilize the services if they still need further counselling,” stated SASSA.

Dr. Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, Deputy Minister of Social Development, also conducted a debriefing session with officials on Thursday to boost morale and ensure the staff’s commitment to serving the community with resilience. She affirmed her commitment to providing ongoing support to the staff affected.

SASSA has launched an investigation into the incident to uncover the motivations behind the ritual and to determine necessary corrective actions. The agency aims to prevent such occurrences in the future and maintain the integrity of its service environment.