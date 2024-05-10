KZN Premier hails new mobile Home Affairs trucks for remote service delivery

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has hailed the introduction of new mobile Home Affairs trucks as a significant improvement in delivering government services to remote and underserved areas. The announcement came after President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled a total of 100 new mobile offices earlier this week in Mokopane, Limpopo, as part of the Home Affairs Hybrid Access Model aimed at extending service reach.

During a ceremony at Hoy Park Stadium in Durban, Dube-Ncube celebrated the allocation of 16 mobile units to KwaZulu-Natal, emphasizing their potential to enhance access to essential services such as identity documents, passports, and birth certificates. "This is a game-changer in the provision of Home Affairs services," said Dube-Ncube, addressing the historical challenges of long queues and limited access that have plagued residents, particularly in areas like Umngeni, Durban central, and Pinetown.

Each mobile unit is designed to be fully accessible, catering to the elderly and people with disabilities, ensuring that all community members can benefit from the services provided. The Premier pointed out that the mobile offices are a strategic response to the often criticized system that saw people paying to secure spots in long queues.

With the addition of these mobile units, the total number of mobile trucks in the province will increase to 30. To ensure safety, community safety members will accompany the trucks as they travel to various locations, providing critical services and safeguarding against potential criminal activities.

Dube-Ncube expressed gratitude towards President Ramaphosa and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi for the significant allocation and confirmed that the provincial MEC would oversee the distribution of the trucks across the district municipalities. Cyril Mncwabe, Provincial Manager for Home Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal, detailed that the trucks would be dispatched to offices in five district municipalities, further expanding their operational footprint and enhancing service delivery across the region.