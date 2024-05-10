Left Menu

RBI Appoints R Lakshmi Kanth Rao as New Executive Director

RBI appointed R Lakshmi Kanth Rao as Executive Director, responsible for deposit insurance, RTI, and communication department. With over 30 years of experience in banking regulation and supervision, including serving as Banking Ombudsman and Regional Director, Rao brings expertise to policy formulation.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 21:05 IST
RBI Appoints R Lakshmi Kanth Rao as New Executive Director
  • Country:
  • India

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday appointed R Lakshmi Kanth Rao as Executive Director (ED).

Prior to being promoted as ED, Rao was serving as Chief General Manager-in-Charge in the Department of Regulation, RBI said in a statement.

As ED, Rao will look after Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, Right to Information Act (FAA), and Department of Communication.

Rao has the experience of over three decades in the Reserve Bank having worked in the areas of Regulation of banks and NBFCs, supervision of banks and consumer protection.

He had served as Banking Ombudsman at RBI Chennai and as Regional Director of Uttar Pradesh at Lucknow.

He has also served as a member of several Committees and Working Groups and has been contributing to policy formulation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sued for denying gay employees in vitro fertilization coverage and more

Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sue...

 Global
2
China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

 Hungary
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

 Global
4
Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off Runway

Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off...

 Senegal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024