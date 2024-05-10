RBI Appoints R Lakshmi Kanth Rao as New Executive Director

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday appointed R Lakshmi Kanth Rao as Executive Director (ED).

Prior to being promoted as ED, Rao was serving as Chief General Manager-in-Charge in the Department of Regulation, RBI said in a statement.

As ED, Rao will look after Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, Right to Information Act (FAA), and Department of Communication.

Rao has the experience of over three decades in the Reserve Bank having worked in the areas of Regulation of banks and NBFCs, supervision of banks and consumer protection.

He had served as Banking Ombudsman at RBI Chennai and as Regional Director of Uttar Pradesh at Lucknow.

He has also served as a member of several Committees and Working Groups and has been contributing to policy formulation.

