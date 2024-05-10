Israeli foreign min denounces UN decision to upgrade Palestinians' UN status as 'prize for Hamas'
Updated: 10-05-2024 21:11 IST
Israel's foreign minister called a decision by the United Nations General Assembly to upgrade the status of Palestinians in the UN a "prize for Hamas," in a statement released by the minister's office on Friday.
"The absurd decision taken today at the UN General Assembly highlights the structural bias of the UN and the reasons why, under the leadership of UN Secretary-General Guterres, it has turned itself into an irrelevant institution," Israel's foreign minister Israel Katz said.
