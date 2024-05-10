Left Menu

Three Individuals Arrested in Connection with Cyber Fraud Involving Rs 44 Lakhs in Gurugram

Hasrat Ali alias Happy had sold the above bank account to cyber thugs for Rs 1.50 lakh.In exchange for the bank account, Devendra Sharma and Imran had received Rs 50,000 each.

The Gurugram Cyber Police has arrested three men, including a bank employee, in connection with a cyber fraud relating to stock market investments, an officer said on Friday.

Eleven bank employees involved in cyber fraud cases have been arrested so far, police said.

The alleged bank employee used to provide bank accounts to cyber thugs.

The accused defrauded a Gurugram resident of Rs 44.57 lakh last month promising solid returns if he invested in the stock market, police said.

According to the police, an FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station East on April 17 on the complaint of a local resident, who alleged that he was duped of Rs 44.57 lakh in a cyber fraud.

After investigation, a team of Cyber Police led by Inspector Savit Kumar arrested three persons, including an employee of Punjab National Bank.

The arrested men have been identified as Devender Sharma, Imran, and Hasrat Ali alias Happy, all residents of Jaipur in Rajasthan.

During police interrogation, it was revealed that Devendra Sharma worked in Punjab National Bank in Jaipur and had opened an account in the name of a fake firm on documents provided by Imran Ali and made it available to Hasrat Ali alias Happy.

''The accused revealed that out of the defrauded amount, Rs 1 lakh was transferred to the said bank account. Hasrat Ali alias Happy had sold the above bank account to cyber thugs for Rs 1.50 lakh.

''In exchange for the bank account, Devendra Sharma and Imran had received Rs 50,000 each. We are questioning the accused,'' said Siddhant Jain, DCP ACP Cyber.

