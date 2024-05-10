DRDO holds 8th Technology Council Meeting to boost tech integration into India's security forces

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted its 8th Technology Council Meeting in New Delhi on May 9, 2024, focusing on the integration of DRDO-developed technologies into various arms of India's security forces, including the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Police, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The virtual meeting saw active participation from various DRDO laboratories across the country, highlighting the organization's ongoing efforts to support the modernization and effectiveness of India's internal security infrastructure. Chaired by DG (Production, Coordination & Services Interaction) Smt Chandrika Kaushik, the meeting was attended by Inspector Generals from the BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NDRF, NSG, Assam Rifles, and representatives from IB and Delhi Police. Advisor, MHA Smt Harcharan Kaur and Director, Directorate of Low Intensity Conflicts (DLIC) Achary Addanki, who steered the meeting, were also present.

An exhibition accompanying the meeting showcased a variety of cutting-edge technologies developed by DRDO, spanning weapon systems, communications, internal and VIP security, and sustenance. This exhibition underscored DRDO's pivotal role in advancing defense technologies and its contribution to national security.

The meeting not only reviewed the progress made in the adoption of these technologies by security forces but also set a strategic roadmap for the next six months, aiming to further the goal of technological advancement and self-reliance within India's defense and security framework.

This gathering reaffirmed the commitment established by the MoU signed in 2012 between DRDO and MHA, aimed at fostering the induction of innovative DRDO technologies and products into Central Police, paramilitary forces, and state police forces. The Technology Council Meeting is a critical step in ensuring that India’s security forces are equipped with the latest indigenous technologies to meet contemporary challenges.