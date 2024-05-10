Left Menu

Coast Guard, Hindalco Collaborate to Bolster Indigenous Production of Marine-Grade Aluminum for Ships

ICG and Hindalco partner to manufacture and supply indigenous marine-grade aluminum for ship construction. The agreement aims to enhance coastal security and support local shipyards. The partnership will provide benefits like priority supplies and discounted prices.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2024 22:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and a leading industry group have joined hands for manufacturing and supply of indigenous marine-grade aluminium to the country's public and private shipyards for the construction of ships, the defence ministry said on Friday.

In a statement, it said ICG and Hindalco Industries inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Thursday.

The MoU is for the manufacturing and supply of indigenous marine-grade aluminium to Indian public and private shipyards for the construction of ships.

''It will also provide benefits such as quarterly pricing, priority in supplies and turnover discount,'' the statement added.

The ICG fleet is presently operating 67 ships with aluminium hulls with the capability of operating in shallow waters. To further boost coastal security, it has planned to induct more such vessels where the indigenously manufactured marine-grade aluminium will be utilised, the ministry said.

The MoU was signed in the presence of senior officials of the ICG and Hindalco.

