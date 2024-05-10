Left Menu

15 Million Bees Safely Contained Following Truck Accident

A tractor-trailer carrying 15 million honey bees to pollinate blueberry fields crashed in Clinton, US. The driver was hospitalized, and responders worked to keep the bees safe in their hives on the overturned trailer. The bees were mostly contained, and the aim was to preserve them. They were en route to Washington County, a hub for wild blueberry production, where bees are transported annually for pollination.

PTI | Clinton | Updated: 10-05-2024 22:09 IST
A tractor-trailer hauling about 15 million honey bees to be used to pollinate blueberry fields crashed and overturned on Interstate 95, officials said.

The driver was taken to the hospital Thursday night while first responders worked to ensure the safety of the bees that were in hives strapped on the trailer, which landed on its side alongside the highway, officials said.

The bees were mostly contained and the "goal was to save them'', said Shannon Moss, state police spokesperson.

The truckload of bees was headed to Washington County, which is the centre of the state's wild blueberry industry. Bees are routinely trucked into the region to pollinate the blueberry barrens each spring.

