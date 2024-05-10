Rajasthan Police Suspend Three Officers Involved in Forced Facial Hair Removal Incident
Three Rajasthan Police officers suspended for harassing a man during questioning. A video surfaced showing the man forced to pluck his facial hair. The officers, including a SHO, ASI, and Constable, have been suspended. The incident occurred in connection with a scuffling case on May 8.
Three Rajasthan Police personnel were suspended on Friday after a purported video of a man being forced to pluck his own facial hair during questioning surfaced on social media, officials said.
Superintendent of Police, Bhilwara, Rajan Dushyant said the action of suspension was taken for harassing the man during questioning.
The police action came after Mandal MLA Uday Lal Bhadana met with Dushyant over the video clip. No police personnel were, however, seen in the video.
The SP said Pratap Nagar SHO Sugan Singh, ASI Mahendra Khoji and Constable Banwar Lal have been suspended.
Identifying the man seen in the video as Suresh Gurjar, officials said he was arrested in connection with a case of scuffling on May 8.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
