Dog Brutally Injured and Thrown from High-Rise Building in Noida

Noida Police filed an FIR after a dog's mutilated body was found beneath a residential building's 15th floor. The incident occurred at Ajnara Homes in Noida Extension, and a complaint by a resident prompted the FIR. The complainant alleged that residents opposed to stray dog feeding might be involved. The FIR includes charges of animal cruelty and mischief. CCTV footage is being examined to find the perpetrators.

Updated: 10-05-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 23:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Noida Police on Friday said it has lodged an FIR against unidentified persons after a dog was mutilated and thrown off the 15th floor of a residential building.

The incident took place at Ajnara Homes in Sector 16B under the Bisrakh Police Station area of Noida Extension on Thursday, police said.

The FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by society resident Keerti Verma, they said.

''According to the complaint, the mutilated body of the female dog was found near a residential tower on Thursday morning. The dog was thrown from the 15th floor of the tower,'' an officer said.

The complainant has suspected that some society residents who are against feeding of stray dogs could be behind the act.

''An FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, dog etc) and 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal),'' local police said.

The matter is being probed and CCTV footages are being analysed to identify the guilty, they said.

