Left Menu

Rajasthan Govt Dismisses Jaipur Hospital's Blood Bank Chief Amid Plasma Theft Allegations

Rajasthan government has removed the blood bank in-charge of J K Lone Hospital, Dr. Satyendra Chaudhary, due to negligence in a plasma theft case. The theft was discovered when a lab technician, Kishan Sahay Kataria, was caught stealing plasma. An investigation found no CCTV footage and tampered equipment, leading to Kataria's suspension and an FIR. Chaudhary has been removed from his post and put under APO status. Both individuals face disciplinary action.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-05-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 23:24 IST
Rajasthan Govt Dismisses Jaipur Hospital's Blood Bank Chief Amid Plasma Theft Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government has removed the blood bank in-charge of the J K Lone Hospital here in connection with a plasma theft case, officials said on Friday.

They said an inquiry initiated by the state government found Dr Satyendra Chaudhary guilty of negligence in supervision in the case.

The development comes after a lab technician of the hospital was caught allegedly stealing plasma from the blood bank on Sunday.

Additional Chief Secretary of the medical and health department Shubhra Singh said Choudhary has been removed from the post with immediate effect and put under APO (Awaiting Posting Orders) status.

She said that the lab technician, Kishan Sahay Kataria, was suspended and an FIR was lodged against him.

The officials said a report submitted by a committee formed to investigate the case stated that there were no CCTV camera recordings of the blood bank.

The wires of a camera installed in the plasma store room were found disconnected and other equipment had also been tampered with, the report added.

Disciplinary action will also be taken against Kataria and Chaudhary, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sued for denying gay employees in vitro fertilization coverage and more

Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sue...

 Global
2
China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

 Hungary
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

 Global
4
Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off Runway

Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off...

 Senegal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024