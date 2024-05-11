Left Menu

One killed in Ukrainian drone strike in Russia's Belgorod region -governor

(Recasts around deadly strike in Belgorod region) MOSCOW, May 11 (Reuters) - The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said on Saturday that one man had been killed and another injured after a Ukrainian drone hit a parked truck in the border village of Novostroyevka-Pervaya.

(Recasts around deadly strike in Belgorod region) MOSCOW, May 11 (Reuters) -

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said on Saturday that one man had been killed and another injured after a Ukrainian drone hit a parked truck in the border village of Novostroyevka-Pervaya. Belgorod region borders Ukraine's Kharkiv region, and has come under regular attack since Moscow ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in Feb. 2022.

Separately, Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday that it had repelled a string of Ukrainian attacks on its territory, using drones and rocket artillery. In a statement posted on the Telegram messenger app, the ministry said its forces had downed 21 rockets and 16 drones across Russia's Belgorod, Kursk and Volgograd regions. (Writing by Felix Light; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

