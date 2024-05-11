Heartbreaking Tragedy: Three Lives Lost, Including a Child, in Rajasthan Roof Collapse
In Rajasthan's Bundi, three family members died when their house's roof collapsed after a lightning strike. Babulal Gurjar, Karmabai Gurjar, and their toddler daughter Divya were killed, while three others suffered injuries. A stone slab ceiling collapsed on them as they slept on the veranda. Two of the injured were discharged, while one woman remains hospitalized.
Three persons, including a toddler and her mother, died when the roof of a two-storey house collapsed in Rajasthan's Bundi, police said on Saturday.
Those killed have been identified as Babulal Gurjar (45), Karmabai Gurjar (30) and her four-year-old daughter Divya, they said.
The incident occurred around 1.30 am at Prabhulal Gurjar's house on Saturday when his family members were sleeping in the veranda, Dablana circle inspector Manoj Singh Sikarwal said.
A stone slab ceiling of the veranda collapsed over the people sleeping under it after a lightning struck the house, killing three of them and as many injured, the officer said.
The bodies were handed over to family members after a post-mortem later this morning. While two injured were discharged from the hospital, a woman is under treatment, police said.
