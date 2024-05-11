Left Menu

Brazilian held at airport with cocaine worth Rs 9.75 cr; had ingested drug-filled capsules

Brazilian national arrested in Mumbai with nearly 1 kg of cocaine worth Rs 9.75 crore. The man was apprehended at the airport with drug-filled capsules ingested in his body, which were later purged. He has been arrested under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is ongoing to uncover the peddling network.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-05-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 16:19 IST
A Brazilian national was arrested from Mumbai airport allegedly with 975 grams of cocaine worth Rs 9.75 crore, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence official said on Saturday.

The man was apprehended on Thursday on specific intelligence and he confessed to having ingested drug-filled capsules, the Mumbai Zone DRI official said.

''He was produced in a court where the magistrate ordered that he be admitted in JJ Hospital. On Friday, doctors there purged from his body 110 capsules containing 975 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 9.75 crore,'' he said.

He was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further probe to unravel the peddling network was underway, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

