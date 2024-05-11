Left Menu

Fierce fighting rages in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, governor says

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-05-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 16:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian military kept up its attacks in the northeastern Kharkiv region on Saturday and was trying to advance further, Kharkiv governor said.

Oleh Syniehubov said that fierce fighting raged for control of several villages near the Ukrainian border where Russia launched its new offensive on Friday.

