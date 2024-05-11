Fierce fighting rages in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, governor says
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-05-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 16:35 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian military kept up its attacks in the northeastern Kharkiv region on Saturday and was trying to advance further, Kharkiv governor said.
Oleh Syniehubov said that fierce fighting raged for control of several villages near the Ukrainian border where Russia launched its new offensive on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
34,388 Palestinians killed in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct 7, Gaza health ministry says
Hamas' Internal Debate Over Cease-Fire Proposal Amidst Rafah Offensive Threat
Russia steps up offensive on east Ukraine village, Kyiv says its forces holding out
Hamas Weighs Cease-Fire Proposal Amidst Looming Rafah Offensive
Kyiv's top general says fighting in east Ukraine worsens, troops fall back