Russia's Belgorod governor says Ukraine shelling kills one, wounds 29

The Russian defence ministry said on Sunday on Telegram that its air defence forces had destroyed two Soviet-era conventional ballistic missiles launched overnight by Ukrainian forces over the Belgorod region in Russia's southwest. Reuters could not independently confirm the reports.

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region bordering Ukraine said one woman was killed, 29 people were wounded and several hundred flats damaged by Ukraine's continuous attacks over the weekend.

"The city of Belgorod and Belgorod region were subjected to massive shelling by Ukrainian armed forces," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on the Telegram messaging app late on Saturday. He did not specify when the shelling took place. The Russian defence ministry said on Sunday on Telegram that its air defence forces had destroyed two Soviet-era conventional ballistic missiles launched overnight by Ukrainian forces over the Belgorod region in Russia's southwest.

Reuters could not independently confirm the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv officials say its attacks do not target civilians but are launched at Russia's military, energy and transport infrastructure to undermine Moscow's war effort and respond to Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Gladkov said about 300 flats in 85 apartment buildings and four commercial properties were damaged, and four roofs of apartment buildings had received direct hits. A city hospital, a children's regional hospital, a school and two sports facilities were also damaged, he said.

On Sunday morning Gladkov said Belgorod city, the region's administrative centre, faced further risk of Ukrainian attack, with the entire region under air raid alerts.

