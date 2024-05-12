Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs Shop in Delhi's Historic Jama Masjid District

A fire broke out at a shop in Kinari Bazaar near north Delhis Jama Masjid area on Sunday, Delhi Fire Services officials said.We received a call regarding the fire at 1.08 pm. We have informed the local police about the matter for further investigation, the official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 14:10 IST
A fire broke out at a shop in Kinari Bazaar near north Delhi's Jama Masjid area on Sunday, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

''We received a call regarding the fire at 1.08 pm. Four fire tenders were pressed into service,'' an official said and added that there are no reports of casualty.

The official said that they are sending two more fire tenders to the spot. ''We have informed the local police about the matter for further investigation,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Reuters Health News Summary

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

