YouTube Personality 'Savukku' Shankar Detained Under Goondas Act

YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar, facing seven cases, has been detained under the Goondas Act in Coimbatore. The order was served based on the instructions of Commissioner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore. Three cases are under investigation, two have chargesheets filed, and the rest are pending trial.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-05-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 15:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar, currently lodged in the Coimbatore Central prison, was on Sunday detained under the Goondas Act, Chennai city police said.

Based on the orders of Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai, Sandeep Rai Rathore, the detention order under the Goondas Act was served on Shankar by a cyber crime (Chennai) police inspector on May 12, they said. There are seven cases pending against Shankar in Chennai police's central crime branch/cyber crime out of which three are under investigation, charge sheets have been filed in two and the remaining are pending trial, according to a police press note.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

