Left Menu

Chhattisgarh policeman's condition critical after self-inflicted gunshot wound

Later, he was shifted to Apollo Hospital in neighbouring Bilaspur city, the official added.The injured constables father Trilochan Malakar is posted as a sub-inspector in the office of Raigarh Superintendent of Police, he added.Preliminary investigation suggests he was married and was upset due to some family-related issues, Markam said.Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

PTI | Raigarh | Updated: 12-05-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 20:31 IST
Chhattisgarh policeman's condition critical after self-inflicted gunshot wound
  • Country:
  • India

A 34-year-old constable of Chhattisgarh police was critically wounded after he shot himself with his service rifle in an apparent suicide attempt on Sunday, an official said. Sunny Malakar turned the weapon on himself around noon at his residence located within the limits of the city Kotwali police station in Raigarh, the official said. He had returned after doing the night shift.

The constable, who was attached to the Jutmil police post in the Raigarh district, suffered grievous injuries to the left side of his chest, Raigarh Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Markam said.

"After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot and took Malakar to Metro Hospital in Raigarh. Later, he was shifted to Apollo Hospital in neighbouring Bilaspur city," the official added.

The injured constable's father Trilochan Malakar is posted as a sub-inspector in the office of Raigarh Superintendent of Police, he added.

"Preliminary investigation suggests he was married and was upset due to some family-related issues," Markam said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global
3
Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

 India
4
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024