Germany says cybercrime by foreign actors rose by 28% in 2023

Earlier this month, Germany accused Russia of launching cyberattacks on its defence and aerospace firms and ruling party. These attacks - attributable to Russian military intelligence - "show how big the threat is," Faeser said.

Cybercrime by foreign perpetrators surged in Germany in 2023, rising by 28% on the previous year, data released on Monday showed, at a time of heightened anxiety in Europe over suspected Russian hackers and spies in the run-up to elections. "The threat level in the area of cyber security remains high," German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on presenting the report at the Federal Criminal Police Office in Wiesbaden.

The number of cybercrimes committed by foreign actors has risen consistently since German authorities started compiling the figure in 2020. In 2022, the increase was 8%. Earlier this month, Germany accused Russia of launching cyberattacks on its defence and aerospace firms and ruling party.

These attacks - attributable to Russian military intelligence - "show how big the threat is," Faeser said. "We will not be intimidated by the Russian regime. We will continue to do everything to protect our democracy from Russian cyber actions and we will continue to support Ukraine."

