The protest was lifted following assurances by officials that the matter will be looked into.Local journalists said Srivastava was writing against cow slaughter in the area.

PTI | Jaunpur | Updated: 13-05-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 14:28 IST
Journalist Shot Dead in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur
A 43-year-old journalist was shot dead in the Shahganj area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday, police said.

Ashutosh Srivastava of Sabarhad village was on his way to Imranganj market around 9.30 am when unidentified assailants shot him at the intersection near Jaunpur-Shahganj Road, Circle Officer (Shahganj) Ajit Singh Chauhan said. Family sources said Srivastava had written to officers at the Shahganj police station a month ago and requested protection but the cops did not pay heed to his request. Following the murder, locals held a protest by blocking the road. The protest was lifted following assurances by officials that the matter will be looked into.

Local journalists said Srivastava was writing against cow slaughter in the area. He had received several threats from smugglers and informed the police about these in writing.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma said a team has been deployed to nab the assailants.

The Jaunpur Patrakar Sangh has condemned the murder and demanded that the killers be arrested as soon as possible. It has also demanded that the state government provide Rs 50 lakh in compensation to his family.

Srivastava was murdered due to the careless working style of the police. Legal action should be taken against the police officers responsible, the journalists' body said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

