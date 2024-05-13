Ukraine replaced military commander on Kharkiv frontline during Russian offensive

The Ukrainian commander responsible for the northeastern Kharkiv frontline was replaced during the Russian offensive, a military spokesperson said on Monday.

Nazar Voloshyn told RBC-Ukraine media that the decision to appoint Brigadier General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the position was taken on May 11. He gave no reason.

Russian troops launched an offensive at the region's border early on May 10.

