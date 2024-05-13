Ukraine replaced military commander on Kharkiv frontline during Russian offensive

The Ukrainian commander responsible for the northeastern Kharkiv frontline was replaced during the Russian offensive, a military command said on Monday.

The Khortytsia military command told RBC-Ukraine media that the decision to appoint Brigadier General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the position was taken on May 11. No reason was given. Russian troops launched an offensive at the region's border early on May 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)