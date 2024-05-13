Left Menu

National Commission for Women to Investigate Swati Maliwal's Assault Allegations

There was also no reaction from either the chief ministers residence or from Delhis ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 16:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The NCW will be sending an inquiry team to look into the alleged assault of Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

The NCW said it will also send a formal letter to the Delhi Police to send an action taken report (ATR) in the matter.

''MP Rajya Sabha Smt Swati Maliwal reportedly assaulted at Delhi CM's residence. The National Commission for Women (NCW) vows action, demanding justice from Delhi Police and sending an inquiry team.

''Perpetrators must be held accountable. NCW will be sending a formal letter to Delhi Police to send an ATR in this matter in 3 days,'' the NCW said in a post.

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP and former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal, on Monday went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff ''assaulted' her at the chief minister's official residence, the police officials said.

Police have not yet received a formal complaint.

There was no response to the messages and calls made to Maliwal for her comment. There was also no reaction from either the chief minister's residence or from Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

