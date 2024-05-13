Left Menu

Israeli military operations in Rafah have "grave security risks", Egypt's foreign minister tells Blinken

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 13-05-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 18:12 IST
Israeli military operations in Rafah have "grave security risks", Egypt's foreign minister tells Blinken
Egypt's foreign minister told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday that continued Israeli military operations in Gaza, and especially in Rafah, the border city between Egypt and the enclave, have "grave security risks".

Sameh Shoukry also stressed in a phone call with Blinken the need to restart aid deliveries to Gaza after they discussed the Israeli seizure of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing, the Egyptian foreign ministry said in a statement.

