Calcutta HC moves on Former Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay's plea against police overaction

Former Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, a BJP candidate from Tamluk Lok Sabha seat, on Monday moved the Calcutta High Court alleging police overaction by registering an attempt to murder case against him in connection with a protest when he went to file his nomination.

Justice Jay Sengupta, before whose court the matter was mentioned, directed that the petition will be taken up for hearing on Tuesday.

Alleging malafide and overaction on the part of police, Gangopadhyay's lawyer Rajdeep Majumder submitted before the court that the FIR was lodged to prevent him from campaigning for the polls.

An alleged incident of protest against him by some persons claiming to belong to a teachers' organisation affiliated to the Trinamool Congress was stated to have taken place when Gangopadhyay went to file his nomination on May 4. Gangopadhyay's counsel claimed that some persons opposed the protesters who were agitating near the Purba Medinipur district collector's office.

Majumder said the former judge had gone to file his nomination in the collector's office and had nothing to do with the incident, but despite that his name appeared in the FIR, in which the attempt to murder charge under Section 307 of the IPC was instituted.

Gangopadhyay, who resigned as a judge of the Calcutta High Court in March, is BJP's candidate from the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency.

As a judge of the high court, Gangopadhyay had ordered CBI investigation into a number of cases related to allegations of irregularities in school jobs recruitments in West Bengal government-sponsored and government-aided schools.

