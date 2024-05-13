Left Menu

Court Delays Decision on Umar Khalid's Bail Request

Khalid has been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAPA and has been in jail since September 2020.Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai, who was hearing the second bail plea of Khalid before the special court, said that the order will be pronounced on May 28.Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad filed his written submissions against Khalids plea.Earlier, Prasad had argued against granting him bail, saying Khalids WhatsApp chat revealed that he was in the habit of creating social media narratives to influence bail hearings.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 19:00 IST
Court Delays Decision on Umar Khalid's Bail Request
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Monday reserved for May 28 its order on the bail plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid, who is an accused in the case of alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi communal riots. Khalid has been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and has been in jail since September 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai, who was hearing the second bail plea of Khalid before the special court, said that the order will be pronounced on May 28.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad filed his written submissions against Khalid's plea.

Earlier, Prasad had argued against granting him bail, saying Khalid's WhatsApp chat revealed that he was in the habit of creating social media narratives to influence bail hearings. Khalid's counsel disputed this argument, asking whether sharing WhatsApp messages was a criminal or terror act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024