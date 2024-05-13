UPDATE 1-Hamas armed wing says it lost contact with militants guarding four Israeli hostages

Hamas' armed wing Al Qassam Brigades said on Monday it had lost contact with militants guarding four Israeli hostages, including U.S.-Israeli citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin, because of Israeli bombardment of Gaza over the past 10 days.

Goldberg-Polin, who previously pleaded to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his release in a video message published by the group in late April, is one of more than 250 Israelis and foreigners kidnapped by Hamas-led fighters during their Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

