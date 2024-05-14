China 'gravely' concerned over UK arrests of Chinese citizens
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-05-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 13:09 IST
- Country:
- China
China is gravely concerned over the arrests and prosecution of its citizens in Britain, its foreign ministry said on Tuesday, after the British government arrested three men and accused them of being spies.
For some time, the United Kingdom has repeatedly hyped up Chinese spies and cyberattacks, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a press conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Six More Arrests and Fourth Narcotics Lab Dismantled in Rajasthan's Inter-State Drug Bust
Doctored Amit Shah Video Probe: Delhi Police Summons Telangana CM, Cong Threatens Action; Assam Arrests One
Punjab Arrests in Wake of Wheat Shortage
Former US NSA employee gets nearly 22 years in prison for attempted espionage
Lebanon Arrests Associate of Moammar Gadhafi's Son Amid Tensions with Libya