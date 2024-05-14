Left Menu

Tragedy in Gujarat: Six Children Presumed Drowned in Narmada River

Six boys and a man drowned in Narmada river, Gujarat. They entered the water after a temple visit. A search operation is underway involving fire brigade and local swimmers. The children ranged from 7-15 years old, and the man was 45. They were part of a 17-person group from Surat who visited Poicha village for a holy bath in the Narmada river.

PTI | Narmada | Updated: 14-05-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 15:47 IST
Six boys and a man are feared to have drowned in the Narmada river at Poicha village in Narmada district of Gujarat on Tuesday as they went missing after entering the water, police said.

The incident occurred at around 12 pm, they said. ''A search operation is underway to trace the six children, who are in the age group of seven to 15 years, and a 45-year-old man,'' a Narmada town police station official said.

They were part of a group of 17 persons from Surat who were on a visit to Poicha village to take a holy bath in the Narmada river after offering prayers at a temple, he said.

Fire brigade personnel from Rajpipla town and local swimmers are making efforts to trace and rescue them, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

