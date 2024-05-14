Election Commission Issues Update on Model Code of Conduct Enforcement

The Election Commission of India has released a detailed update two months after the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), reaffirming its commitment to transparency and equitable campaigning. The commission, chaired by CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Shri Gyanesh Kumar and Shri Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, continues to monitor and address alleged violations across the country.

The update follows the initial release of information after the first month of MCC enforcement, aiming to dispel any doubts and ensure clarity about the actions taken based on complaints from various political parties. To date, the MCC, which became effective on March 16, 2024, with the announcement of the general elections, has overseen largely peaceful and inducement-free campaigning as the nation has completed four election phases.

Highlights of MCC Enforcement Actions:

Press Notes and Transparency: The Commission has issued 63 press notes to maintain a high level of transparency since the announcement of the elections.

Grievances and Complaints: So far, representatives from 16 political parties have met with the Commission, submitting around 425 major complaints. The Commission has resolved nearly all of these complaints, with only a few pending cases related to serious allegations against top star campaigners.

Specific Actions Taken: Among the various actions, notable measures include the ordered re-poll in Gujarat's Dahod Parliamentary Constituency, censures against high-profile political figures for MCC violations, and the removal of several key administrative officials to prevent biased actions and ensure fair electoral processes.

The Commission has also taken steps to boost accountability of political parties by issuing advisories that emphasize the parties' responsibility to control their campaigners from committing MCC violations. It has begun addressing the party leaders directly in cases of violations, which marks a shift in approach to enhance party accountability.

Moreover, the Commission has been proactive in utilizing technology to address complaints and facilitate permissions. The C-Vigil and Suvidha apps have been instrumental in managing a large volume of complaints and requests efficiently, with a significant number of issues being resolved swiftly.

As the election phases continue, the Commission invites citizens and stakeholders to visit their photo gallery showcasing the vibrant democracy in action across the country. The ongoing efforts of the Election Commission highlight its pivotal role in upholding the integrity and fairness of the electoral process in India.