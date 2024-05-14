Left Menu

Prison Convoy Ambush in Normandy Kills 2 Officers, Injures 3

Two French prison officers were killed and three others seriously injured when their prison convoy was attacked Tuesday in Normandy, officials said.The attack occurred as the convoy was returning to vreux jail after a court hearing in Rouen, according to French outlet BFMTV.Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said he would join a crisis unit to address the emergency.All means are being used to find these criminals.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 14-05-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 18:11 IST
Prison Convoy Ambush in Normandy Kills 2 Officers, Injures 3
  • Country:
  • France

Two French prison officers were killed and three others seriously injured when their prison convoy was attacked Tuesday in Normandy, officials said.

The attack occurred as the convoy was returning to Évreux jail after a court hearing in Rouen, according to French outlet BFMTV.

Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said he would join a crisis unit to address the emergency.

''All means are being used to find these criminals. On my instructions, several hundred police officers and gendarmes were mobilized," Darmanin posted on X. He expressed condolences to the victims' families and agents of the Ministry of Justice.

French media reported that a prisoner being transported in the van may have escaped with the assailants.

The incident has prompted a significant law enforcement operation in the northwestern region of France as authorities worked to secure the area and apprehend the assailants.

French media reported the attack occurred late Tuesday morning on the A154 freeway, which has since been closed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024