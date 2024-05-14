Left Menu

President Akufo-Addo emphasizes critical role of women in judicial system

President Akufo-Addo noted that female judges not only embody the spirit of justice but also ensure that the promise of equality thrives within the judiciary.

Since taking office, President Akufo-Addo has spearheaded significant enhancements to Ghana's judicial infrastructure, including the construction of new court buildings and judges' residences. Image Credit: Wikipedia

During his speech at the 18th Africa Regional Conference of the International Association of Women Judges in 2024, Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo emphasized the critical role of women in the judicial system for enhancing public trust and providing diverse perspectives in justice delivery.

President Akufo-Addo noted that female judges not only embody the spirit of justice but also ensure that the promise of equality thrives within the judiciary. Their unique experiences contribute to a richer interpretation and application of the law. “Since my presidency began in 2017, I've had the honor of appointing numerous women across all judicial levels, including two Chief Justices, the latest being Mrs. Justice Gertrude Torkornoo,” he stated.

Addressing the conference attendees, the President discussed how women judges globally contribute unique viewpoints that reflect and address societal challenges, making them vital in advocating for justice and fairness. He highlighted the importance of their role in tackling issues deeply rooted in cultural norms such as gender-based violence, child marriage, widowhood rites, and female genital mutilation, where their voices and decisions can lead to profound societal changes.

The conference, themed "Combating Negative Cultural Practices in Contemporary Times: The Role of Women Judges," calls for a united legal front to combat practices that harm societal and individual integrity. President Akufo-Addo underlined the necessity of complementing legal efforts with education, awareness, and cooperative governance, engaging community leaders and educators to shift cultural perceptions and practices from the ground up.

Since taking office, President Akufo-Addo has spearheaded significant enhancements to Ghana's judicial infrastructure, including the construction of new court buildings and judges' residences. “By February 2024, we have inaugurated 79 courthouses, with 21 more anticipated to be completed soon. Additionally, 121 residential units for judges have been constructed nationwide,” he revealed.

In his closing remarks, the President described the conference as a crucial gathering that not only connects legal minds but also fosters progress toward eradicating negative cultural practices and advancing gender equality in the judicial sector.     

