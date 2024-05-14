Court Defers Ruling on SP Leader Azam Khan's Criminal Revision Petitions

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday reserved its judgment on three connected criminal revision petitions filed by senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, his wife Tanzeen Fatima and son Abdulla Azam Khan challenging the seven-year imprisonment awarded to them by a sessions court in October 2023 in the alleged forgery case related to Abdullah's birth certificate.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh reserved the judgment after hearing the counsel for the appellants and the state government.

According to the prosecution, the case dates back to January 3, 2019, when Akash Saxena, who is now the BJP MLA from Rampur, alleged in a police complaint that Azam Khan and his wife got two birth certificates made for Abdullah.

Subsequently, the session court, Rampur on October 18, 2023, awarded seven years' imprisonment to the couple and their son in this case. They filed the present criminal revision petitions before the high court, challenging the conviction and sentence.

