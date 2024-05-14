Left Menu

Court Defers Ruling on SP Leader Azam Khan's Criminal Revision Petitions

Allahabad High Court reserved judgment on three petitions filed by Azam Khan, his family, challenging a seven-year sentence for alleged forgery related to his son's birth certificate. The case stems from a 2019 complaint by a BJP MLA alleging two birth certificates were created. The session court had convicted them in 2023.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 14-05-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 23:27 IST
Court Defers Ruling on SP Leader Azam Khan's Criminal Revision Petitions
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday reserved its judgment on three connected criminal revision petitions filed by senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, his wife Tanzeen Fatima and son Abdulla Azam Khan challenging the seven-year imprisonment awarded to them by a sessions court in October 2023 in the alleged forgery case related to Abdullah's birth certificate.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh reserved the judgment after hearing the counsel for the appellants and the state government.

According to the prosecution, the case dates back to January 3, 2019, when Akash Saxena, who is now the BJP MLA from Rampur, alleged in a police complaint that Azam Khan and his wife got two birth certificates made for Abdullah.

Subsequently, the session court, Rampur on October 18, 2023, awarded seven years' imprisonment to the couple and their son in this case. They filed the present criminal revision petitions before the high court, challenging the conviction and sentence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
2
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024