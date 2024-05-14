Sisters Arrested for Stealing Jewelry and Clothes from Employer's Residence

Two sisters have been arrested here for allegedly stealing jewellery, expensive clothes and other valuables worth Rs 55 lakh from the house of an elderly couple where they worked, police said on Tuesday.

Chaya Vetkoli (24) and Bharti Vetkoli (21) allegedly also made `reels' or short videos wearing the stolen jewellery and clothes and uploaded them on Instagram, said an official of Kalachowki police station.

The couple recently lodged a complaint about jewellery, clothes and cash including foreign currency going missing from the house.

During the probe, police found that the couple's two domestic helps frequently uploaded reels showing off jewellery and expensive clothes.

The accused were nabbed from Raigad district two days ago and valuables worth Rs 55 lakh were recovered from their possession, the official said.

Both were booked under Indian Penal Code sections including 381 (theft by clerk or servant) and further investigation was underway, he added.

