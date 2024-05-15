Left Menu

Investigators say cargo ship that hit Maryland bridge lost electric power several times before incident

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2024 02:13 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 02:13 IST
Investigators say cargo ship that hit Maryland bridge lost electric power several times before incident
  • Country:
  • United States

Federal investigators said on Tuesday the Dali cargo ship lost electrical power several times including the day before it crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, killing six people.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said in a preliminary report that about 10 hours before leaving Baltimore, the Dali experienced a blackout during in-port maintenance. The board said the cargo ship had other outages including just minutes before the crash when electrical breakers unexpectedly tripped causing a loss of electrical power to all shipboard lighting and most equipment.

The NTSB said loss of electrical power stopped all three steering pumps, and, therefore, the rudder was unable to be moved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
2
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024