Two killed by Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon's Tyre
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-05-2024 02:22 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 02:21 IST
At least two people were killed by an Israeli airstrike targeting a car in southern Lebanon's Tyre, Lebanon's state news agency reported on Tuesday.
Two Lebanese security sources told Reuters that a field commander from Lebanon's Hezbollah was one of those killed.
