BMA to deploy 400 new junior border guards across South African ports

The Border Management Authority (BMA) is set to enhance national security with the deployment of 400 newly trained Junior Border Guards. This move comes as the BMA prepares to host a pass out parade this Thursday at the South African Police Training College in Pretoria West. The event marks the completion of rigorous training for the recruits who will soon be stationed at various national ports of entry.

These Junior Border Guards will take on critical roles as law enforcement officers, with specific duties including the arrest and deportation of illegal migrants. This initiative aligns with South Africa's ongoing efforts to strengthen border security, which has been a persistent challenge throughout its 30 years of democracy.

The BMA emphasized the demanding nature of border guard duties, stating that the role requires "unwavering dedication to the nation" and the ability to withstand "negative persuasion." The guards are expected to manage complex and challenging situations daily, including intercepting illegal migrants and preventing smuggling activities.

Dr. Michael Masiapato, Commissioner of the Border Management Authority, expressed pride in the recruits' accomplishments. "On the day, the nation will witness the culmination of the physical and mental training, with displays expected to be done on the ground during the event," he said. The parade will also feature over 100 border management response vehicles, highlighting the readiness and capabilities of the new guards.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who officially launched the BMA last year in Musina, described the authority as a solution to the structural challenges of border security, control, and coordination. The BMA now stands as the third armed service in the country, alongside the South African National Defence Force and the South African Police Service, further solidifying its role in safeguarding the nation's borders and sovereignty.